3 teens arrested in shooting, killing of 5-year-old boy in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police have arrested three teenagers in connection with the shooting of a 5-year-old boy on Cole Ridge Circle.

Investigators were able to locate the suspect vehicle and subsequently arrested three teenagers -- a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 17-year-old identified as Oscar Mendez-Rodriguez.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. on Saturday police responded to 2941 Cole Ridge Cr. Apt E, on a report of a shooting involving a 5-year-old boy.

Upon arrival, officers found the child suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities with EMS arrived, began lifesaving procedures, and took the child to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by ambulance. Medical staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center performed emergency surgery; however, the child passed away around 8 p.m.

Investigators learned from witnesses that a silver passenger vehicle occupied by several males drove through the area and began randomly firing handguns from the vehicle. Witnesses described multiple rounds being fired and investigators located several fired shell casings in the area.

Witnesses said the suspects were firing in the direction of 2941 Cole Ridge Cr. Apartment E, which was occupied by the child, his mother, his father and a 3-year-old sister.

Police said there is no evidence to indicate that this family (in Apartment E) was intentionally targeted.

Fired rounds struck two other apartments and an unoccupied vehicle.

A total of three apartments were struck. No one else was injured.

Investigators were able to develop suspect information, which led them to an apartment located in the 3800 block of Old Vineyard Road.

Investigators were able to locate the suspect vehicle at this location and subsequently arrested three teenagers, a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 17-year-old identified as Oscar Mendez-Rodriguez.

A .38-caliber handgun was seized at this scene.

All three are in jail under no bond.

This investigation is still very active so no other information will be released at this time.