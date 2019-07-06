Man stole car with 1-year-old inside while mother made DoorDash delivery in North Carolina, police say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Southern Pines police are looking for a man who stole a SUV with 1-year-old child inside while his mother was completing a DoorDash delivery Friday night, WTVD reports.

It happened in the 100 block of Murray Hill Road around 9 p.m. when police say the female DoorDash driver exited the car, leaving it running and unlocked.

Police said that during the delivery, a man stole the vehicle with the child inside.

Around 10:15 p.m., police found the car parked with the child inside on South Gaines Street.

Police said the child was unharmed and was promptly reunited with his mother.

Officials described the robber as a 6-foot tall, thin black man wearing jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt with an afro haircut and another male could be involved, police say.