× Man charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer after barricading himself inside a home in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man has been charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer after he barricaded himself inside a residence, according to Fayetetville Police Department news release.

The release says Russell Ean Peverley, 47, barricaded himself in a home on Kimberwicke Drive.

Peverley is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and three counts of assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer.

He is currently at the Cape Fear Medical Center receiving medical care, police say.

The State Bureau of Investigation is actively looking into the officer-related shooting in this case, the release says.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective C. Crews at (910) 751-1046 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477)