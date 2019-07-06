× Man accused of murder after shooting inside a South Carolina Walmart

BEREA, S.C. — Deputies in Greenville County say a man has been charged with murder after a shooting inside a Walmart, according to Fox Carolina.

Deputies say they found one man dead close to the front of the building when they arrived after receiving a call around 1:30 p.m.

The suspect and victim reportedly knew each other and a dispute in the store resulted in violence.

The suspect was taken into custody outside the store, deputies say.

Braylon Lamar Morris, 33, has been identified as the suspect by deputies.

Morris was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was denied bond during a hearing on Saturday morning and is currently being held in the Greenville County jail.

Deputies say the Walmart was closed and evacuated while they investigated.