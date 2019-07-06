Kinnaman’s Furniture closes

Posted 12:39 pm, July 6, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After nearly 23 years in business, Kinnaman’s Furniture store on Stratford Road is saying goodbye, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The store closes Saturday, but before it does, items are 50 percent off.

Kinnaman, who has worked since she was 15 and will turn 74 on Sunday, is retiring.

“We’re working seven days a week,” she said, referring to herself and Michelle Kinnaman, her daughter and business partner. “It’s really all consuming.”

“When you own a store, it kind of owns you, and you can’t get away” she added.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.