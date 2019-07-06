Kinnaman’s Furniture closes

Photo Gallery
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After nearly 23 years in business, Kinnaman’s Furniture store on Stratford Road is saying goodbye, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.
The store closes Saturday, but before it does, items are 50 percent off.
Kinnaman, who has worked since she was 15 and will turn 74 on Sunday, is retiring.
“We’re working seven days a week,” she said, referring to herself and Michelle Kinnaman, her daughter and business partner. “It’s really all consuming.”
“When you own a store, it kind of owns you, and you can’t get away” she added.
