Famous Panthers fan Greg ‘Catman’ Good has passed away

Carolina Panthers superfan, Greg "Catman" Good, died Friday, according to his son.

"Catman" was an avid supporter of the Carolina Panthers and a friend to FOX8.

He died after a bout with a lengthy illness but always encouraged fans to stay strong and to #keeppounding.

On Friday, his son issued a statement on Facebook, saying: "Hello everyone this is CatmanJr as many of you have heard the number one Panthers fan the legend my dad has passed away!! Please continue to keep our family in your prayers..."

Ron Rivera, Carolina Panthers head coach, said he "was sorry to hear of the passing of Greg Good aka Cat Man. He was the first iconic Panther Fan to greet me...Condolences to his family. He will be missed!"

Panthers fans knew Good as the “Catman,” an outlandishly dressed character. His outfit and blue hair rising above his head in the electric style of boxing promoter Don King made him a magnet for TV crews filming crowd reactions, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Good signed autographs and posed for photographs with fans, sometimes as many as 400 times a game.

Visa Inc. recognized Good as the Panthers’ biggest fan of the 2003-04 season. The credit card company honors the ultimate fan in each of the NFL’s 32 cities. A plaque honoring Good and the other superfans that season was on display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, for a year.