USA Basketball programs help local kids become better players

Brian Robinson knows a thing or two about winning basketball. He led the Bishop McGuinness girls team to an amazing nine consecutive state championship.

He's also been selected as one of four regional directors around the country for USA Basketball.

"We understand that one size doesn't fit all. AAU has their space: high school, middle school. But USA Basketball covers all of that. They're trying to teach all groups you can play this way when you go to the entities, you can take some of this with your schools, clubs, AAU, whatever you're doing and make basketball better," Robinson said.

These clinics for boys and girls focus on the fundamentals like dribbling, footwork, shooting and something that's become a huge part of the sport: the pick and roll.

"The goal is for each kid to learn one thing today, just one thing they can take to their middle school team, future high school team and beyond that. If we can do that, the job is well worth the time," Robinson said.