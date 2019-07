× 5-year-old shot in the head in apparent drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 5-year-old has been shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Winston-Salem Police are on the scene of a shooting involving a young child at Cole Road at Utah Street.

The boy is in surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Health, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.