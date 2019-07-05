Young children, parents sent to hospital after road rage shooting ignites fireworks in car
HOUSTON — A gunshot in a road rage incident ignited fireworks and sent a family of four to the hospital, KTRK reports.
At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the shooting in Houston.
A father was arguing with another person when they pulled out a gun, officials say.
The shooter fired at the car as the father tried to drive away.
The gunshot, in turn, set off fireworks inside the car causing a fire.
Good Samaritans nearby reportedly, came to help get the family to an emergency room, according to KTRK.
A 1-year-old and a 2-year-old are in critical condition after suffering extensive burns.
It is unclear how the other two people who were in the car are doing.
The shooter left in a Ford Expedition, and the sheriff’s office said the shooter may have been with the family earlier that night.