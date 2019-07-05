× Woman’s car stolen from valet at Randolph Hospital, found after China Grove police chase

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A woman’s car was stolen at Randolph Hospital, according to police.

At about 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the hospital.

A woman told police she had been leaving the hospital and asked the valet to get her 2012 Nissan Rogue.

The valet brought the Nissan to the northern entrance of the outpatient center and stood beside it, waiting for the woman to come out and take her car.

That’s when a man got into the driver’s seat, police report.

The valet stepped into the way of the driver’s door and she told the man the car was not his.

The thief then started pulling the door, trying to force it shut, hitting the door on the valet.

The valet moved, and the thief drove off. She was not injured.

At about 10:52 p.m. Thursday, China Grove police found the stolen vehicle. Officers chased the car and finally arrested Major Sentell Simpson.

It is unclear if he is facing charges at this time.