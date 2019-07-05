Wife of man who drowned at Hanging Rock speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A family is still grieving the loss of a husband and father.

22-year-old Marc Anthony Ramos drowned at Hanging Rock back in June. His wife, Ormella Ramos, said their family was known for their travels and adventures.

Around Ormella and Marc's house, many pictures show their outdoor adventures.

"I have loads and loads of pictures. From the day we met each other, I have a picture from that same day," Ramos said.

The man she grew up with since their teenage years is now gone and her small children are asking about their father.

"They clearly bring up questions from that day. 'Why did he drown?' 'How?' 'Is he coming back?' 'Why can't he come back?'" Ramos said.

Ramos said that although her husband was known for being the adventurous type, he never would've gone swimming on that side of the park if there were clear signs stating it wasn't safe.

"They need to put signs in that park," Ramos said. "You know that's my whole thing. How was he supposed to know that? If there is a sign there clearly on the dock, he would've still been alive today."

Park rangers at Hanging Rock told FOX8 that there's a designated area for swimming, but we sent crews to the area where Marc was swimming and couldn't find any warning signs in that area. None specifically telling people not to swim.

"In my head, I can't accept that," Ramos said.

Ramos said that this loss is a tough one for every single person that knew Marc.

"I didn't lose another half. I literally lost myself. From the moment I wake up until we go to sleep, it's always me, him and our four kids, so this is just something very new for all of us," Ramos said.