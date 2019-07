Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, NC -- Police say they are investigating a stabbing that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries in Greensboro.

Officers responded to 20th and Ceasar St. before 9 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the stabbing doesn't appear to be random and it appears the victim and assailant knew each other.

A K-9 officer was on the scene.

No arrest information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.