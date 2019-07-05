Greensboro woman shot, police investigating
GREENSBORO, NC — Police responded to a scene where they found a woman with a gunshot wound in her shoulder, according to the GPD.
Police say they went to the 1500 block of Textile Drive at 5:58 p.m. on Friday where they found the victim.
The victim was then taken to a local hospital by EMS.
She is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, police say.
No suspect information is available.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000
36.072635 -79.791975