Greensboro woman shot, police investigating

Posted 10:08 pm, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:07PM, July 5, 2019

Greensboro police car (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, NC — Police responded to a scene where they found a woman with a gunshot wound in her shoulder, according to the GPD.

Police say they went to the 1500 block of Textile Drive at 5:58 p.m. on Friday where they found the victim.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital by EMS.

She is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

No suspect information is available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000

