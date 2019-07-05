× Greensboro woman shot, police investigating

GREENSBORO, NC — Police responded to a scene where they found a woman with a gunshot wound in her shoulder, according to the GPD.

Police say they went to the 1500 block of Textile Drive at 5:58 p.m. on Friday where they found the victim.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital by EMS.

She is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

No suspect information is available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000