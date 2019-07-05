× North Carolina K-9 goes missing after running away during fireworks on Fourth of July

CONCORD, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a K-9 after he ran from his handler during the fireworks on Independence Day, WBTV reports.

K-9 Igor is described as a playful Belgian Malinois who does not bite.

He’s trained in bomb detection.

Wednesday night, Igor and his handler were outside near Oregon Avenue in Kannapolis.

Igor was not on a leash, as is standard practice, deputies say.

Loud fireworks may have spooked the dog, sending it running, according to WBTV.

Deputies searched through the night but have not found Igor.

He is a tan dog wearing a silver choke chain.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office at (704) 920-3000.