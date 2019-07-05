North Carolina K-9 goes missing after running away during fireworks on Fourth of July
CONCORD, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a K-9 after he ran from his handler during the fireworks on Independence Day, WBTV reports.
K-9 Igor is described as a playful Belgian Malinois who does not bite.
He’s trained in bomb detection.
Wednesday night, Igor and his handler were outside near Oregon Avenue in Kannapolis.
Igor was not on a leash, as is standard practice, deputies say.
Loud fireworks may have spooked the dog, sending it running, according to WBTV.
Deputies searched through the night but have not found Igor.
He is a tan dog wearing a silver choke chain.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office at (704) 920-3000.
