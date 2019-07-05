North Carolina K-9 goes missing after running away during fireworks on Fourth of July

Posted 1:25 pm, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 01:26PM, July 5, 2019

(Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office)

CONCORD, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a K-9 after he ran from his handler during the fireworks on Independence Day, WBTV reports.

K-9 Igor is described as a playful Belgian Malinois who does not bite.

He’s trained in bomb detection.

Wednesday night, Igor and his handler were outside near Oregon Avenue in Kannapolis.

Igor was not on a leash, as is standard practice, deputies say.

Loud fireworks may have spooked the dog, sending it running, according to WBTV.

Deputies searched through the night but have not found Igor.

He is a tan dog wearing a silver choke chain.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office at (704) 920-3000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.