Mississippi sued over ban on calling non-meats meat, Wikipedia co-founder organizes boycott over alleged data exploitation and more

Posted 8:51 am, July 5, 2019, by

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Mississippi's ban calling non-meats meat — like "vegan bacon," Wikipedia co-founder organizes boycott of Facebook and other sites over alleged data exploitation and Boeing which agreed to pay $100 million to people impacted by the deadly 737 Max crashes.

