Man arrested and charged with rape in Burlington

BULRINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested and charged with rape in Burlington, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department

The release says the BPD received a report of a sexual assault on Thursday at 8:48 a.m.

Police say the assault happened in the 100 block of East Front St.

The victim and the suspect were acquaintances, no weapons were used and the victim was not injured, police say.

George Malcon Coleman, 59, was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and second-degree sex offense.

Coleman is currently in custody at the Alamance County Jail under a $80,000 secured bond.