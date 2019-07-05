Local pet owners search for missing animals frightened by fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fireworks had a lot of pets hiding in fright during the Fourth of July, and many pet owners have reported their animals are missing.

Yolanda Liles describes her trip to the Davidson County Animal Shelter Friday as disappointing.

“I've got to find him. I want to find him,” Liles said.

Her dog, Diesel, ran off after she let him outside.

“We were standing out there and turned our backs, and then he was gone. And they were shooting fireworks, so we're thinking that kind of scared him,” Liles said.

Alexandra Mcglothlin had a similar experience Wednesday night with her daughter, Rebekkah.

Rebekkah's cat, Charlie, ran off during the Denton fireworks.

“We've not been able to find him, and she's really missing him,” Mcglothlin said.

Fortunately, not long after Mcglothlin spoke to FOX8 Friday afternoon, Charlie returned home.

Animal shelters throughout the triad tell FOX8 they've received more calls than usual about lost pets over the Fourth of July.

Six stray dogs were dropped off at the Guilford County Animal Shelter. Both Davidson and Forsyth County shelters had one stray drop off but received lots of calls asking for missing pets.

“Hopefully, he'll come back home,” Liles said.

In the meantime, Liles says she`ll keep searching for Diesel and hopes for a happy ending like little Rebekkah.