Liberty man arrested while borrowing phone in women's home after chase in Randolph County

LIBERTY, N.C. — A manhunt ended when a woman turned in the man using the phone in her home, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, deputies joined troopers in a manhunt at the intersection of N.C. 39 North and Seays Road in Ramseur.

Deputies set up a perimeter and a K-9 helped search for Michael Clark Haase, 21, of Liberty.

While the K-9 was searching the area, a nearby homeowner flag down a deputy.

She said the suspect had gone into her home and asked to use the phone.

When deputies went into her home, they found Haase.

Deputies also found drug paraphernalia and 3.5 grams of methamphetamine in a vehicle.

Haase was arrested and charged with felony flee to elude arrest, failure to heed lights/siren, driving while license revoked and speeding by Highway Patrol. Deputies charged him with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He received a $20,000 secured bond.