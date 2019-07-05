× Lexington man charged with stealing 20-foot scaffolding, tools from construction sites

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man was arrested after he allegedly made off with large pieces of equipment from local construction sites, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested William Gary Dewitt, 30, of Lexington, and charged him with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen property from a construction site, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.

Deputies first responded to a breaking and entering at a home construction site off of Riverview Boulevard.

Multiple tools were stolen from a utility trailer, including a generator and an air conditioning unit.

Investigators found the stolen property at 1066 Ervin Drive.

They also found 20 feet of scaffolding stolen from another construction site on Scout Road.

All of the stolen property was returned to its rightful owners.

Dewitt was given a $150,000 secured bond.