‘It was meant to be’: High Point man finds grandfather’s stolen vehicle in surprise gas station encounter

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Paul McIntyre’s white Dodge van is back in his driveway two weeks after it was stolen.

“I’m just happy it’s back,” 80-year old McIntyre said.

He’s also thankful that his grandson, Billy Smith, was in the right place at the right time.

On June 22, a woman crashed her car outside of McIntyre's High Point home. It was around 1:30 a.m, and the woman knocked on McIntyre's front door.

“She was bleeding all over,” McIntyre said.

When he went to call 911, the woman and a man allegedly stole the keys to his van and drove off.

McIntyre's family searched tirelessly over the course of two weeks. Friday morning, Smith pulled into the Sheetz gas station on Liberty Drive in Thomasville.

“I was just sitting there and here comes my grandfather’s van pulling right next to me,” Smith said.

He said there were two people inside the vehicle, Brittany Dratwick, 29, and John Dollar Jr., 50.

When Smith asked them about the vehicle they reportedly told him they had borrowed it from a friend.

At that time, Thomasville Police pulled into the gas station. Smith flagged them down and told them the situation. After a search of the vehicle, Dratwick and Dollar Jr. were arrested.

“It was meant to be,” Smith said just a few hours after the discovery. “It was meant for me to find this van.”