Hazmat team responds to Forsyth Hospital after chemical spill
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to Forsyth Hospital after a chemical spill, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
At 11:36 a.m., the fire department announced that crews were on scene over Twitter.
The fire department said the spill was contained as of 11:38 a.m.
No one was injured.
The fire department added that no staff or personnel were ever in danger of exposure when the chemical spilled.
Officials did not clarify what chemical was involved.
36.076374 -80.296656