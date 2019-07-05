× Hazmat team responds to Forsyth Hospital after chemical spill

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to Forsyth Hospital after a chemical spill, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At 11:36 a.m., the fire department announced that crews were on scene over Twitter.

The fire department said the spill was contained as of 11:38 a.m.

No one was injured.

The fire department added that no staff or personnel were ever in danger of exposure when the chemical spilled.

Officials did not clarify what chemical was involved.