Father risks his life to save families during Asheboro apartment fire

A fire threatened several lives Thursday night at the Apartments on 721 Church St. in Asheboro.

“It could’ve been worse, said Tania Gonzalez, whose father helped their neighbors during the fire.

As flames overtook the building, courage overtook Gonzalez’s father.

“So he makes me run out tell my mom and my siblings to get out of the house,” Gonzalez said.

While she dialed 911, he jumped into action.

“My dad runs out with the extinguisher. They weren’t even aware that it was happening. I was scared because he was trying to get everyone out and I don’t want anything for him to happen," Gonzalez said.

The Asheboro Fire Department got the call at 6:23 p.m.

Thanks to Gonzalez's father waking the neighbors up and getting them out, nobody was harmed.

Just moments before the fire, the Gonzalez family was grilling and preparing for Fourth of July celebrations.

“We were supposed to go to Archdale-Trinity to watch the fireworks there, so we didn’t do anything 'cause we were really close to the neighbors that got affected also. So we helped them to get some stuff out,” Gonzalez said.