DENTON, N.C. — The Classic Family Restaurant in Denton is rising from its ashes — and people are lining up for the grand reopening.

The Classic Family Restaurant was destroyed when a three-alarm fire erupted at the buffet back in 2016, burning a complex with four other businesses and a church.

The restaurant opened this morning at its new location off Highway 109.

The owner says he`s expecting more than a thousand people to attend.

