Child falls out of third story window, suffers serious injuries

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police in Hartford are putting out a warning to parents after a child fell out a window Wednesday afternoon, WFSB reports.

The incident happened on Webster Street in the Barry Square neighborhood.

According to police, the 3-year-old boy fell three stories out of a window onto a parking lot.

The child is currently in the hospital with severe injuries.

Please, please, PLEASE secure screen windows and keep furniture away from them. Hot weather=open windows. A 3yr old fell 3 stories today on Webster St and is currently hospitalized w/broken bone(s). It only takes a second for a child to accidentally push themselves out. 🙏🏻 — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 4, 2019

“I heard screams. I’m upstairs on the third floor and all I hear is screaming and screaming,” said Noah Velez.

Noah Velez showed WFSB where the child fell out of the window at Webb Manor.

“So, when I look, I see this boy face down on the cement. It hit me because I have a 3-year-old nephew,” Velez said.

Doctor Kevin Borrup of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center told WFSB it only takes a split second for an accident to happen.

Around 3,000 children end up in the emergency department because of a window fall every year.

“Many of the injuries that we see in children are predictable and preventable, and window falls is one of them,” Borrup said.

Borrup said there is a window guard any parent can buy at a home store and says parents can install guards or stops to protect their children.

“Those window screens are not designed to keep children in the home,” Borrup said.

Police posted on Twitter to remind people to secure windows screens and keep furniture away from windows.

No additional information was released on the incident.