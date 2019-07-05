× Charlotte officer on motorcycle hit by car while working fireworks event

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was hospitalized Thursday night after being hit by a car while riding his department-issued motorcycle, officials said, WSOC reports.

The officer, who has not been identified, was working the Lake Wylie fireworks event and was hit by a vehicle on N.C. 49 attempting to make a U-turn. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m.

The officer’s injuries were primarily to one leg and are considered non-life threatening.

The officer was taken to Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

There were no injuries to anyone in the vehicle that hit the motorcycle officer, authorities told WSOC.

CMPD did not say whether any charges would be filed.