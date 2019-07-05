91-year-old Greensboro man still working, says age won’t stop him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greensboro, N.C. – For 40 years Buford Pritchett ran a custom cabinet shop.

Now, he’s the oldest person working at New Home Building Supply in Greensboro.

Pritchett has been there for the last 23 years and is a mentor to many of the guys at work.

He answers every question with ease because he’s done it all and seen it all.

"He keeps plugging along and makes a contribution every day and he's just a great guy,” said Hunter Cardwell, a manager at New Home Building Supply.

“Pritch," as he’s called, spends his days putting together custom doors.

"You have to use your mind on this job because you can make an easy mistake that's a mess," Pritchett said.

It’s a career “Pritch” has grown to love.

"I feel better when I work. If I'm at home several days I begin to get draggy. Here I don't," Pritchett said.

His boss says he’s never seen anything like it.

"He's a firecracker. He's probably one of the smartest people I've ever met," Cardwell said.

Using his mind to figure out problems on the job, putting the pieces together of custom windows and doors and having a purpose everyday at the office is what the 91-year-old says keeps him going.

“I just wanted something to do. that's all. Stay busy. It serves a purpose and as long as I can do it, I'm going to do it. It's an ego trip, too. To know that you can build something that goes into a home," Pritchett said.

“Pritch” has faced plenty of battles in his life from cancer, other sickness and even doctors telling him he just had an hour to live.