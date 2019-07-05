× 7-month-old dies in Winston-Salem, death ruled as homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 7-month-old died in Winston-Salem and an autopsy done by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled that the death was a homicide, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release

The release says police were sent to 1920 Franciscan Dr. Apt. B late in the morning on Thursday to investigate a report that said an infant wasn’t breathing.

When they arrived, police say they found the family performing CPR and they assisted until EMS and the Winston-Salem Fire Department got there.

EMS and the fire department took over life-saving measures and an ambulance took the 7-month-old to Brenner’s Children Hospital where the infant was pronounced dead, the release says.

Police say the investigation was continued on Friday by the WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division and an autopsy determined the 7-month-old sustained injuries which led to a death that was then ruled as homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700