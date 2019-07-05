× 5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Southern California day after 6.4 quake

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook South California the day after a 6.4 earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The aftershock happened at about 7:07 a.m. EST — 4:07 a.m. PT — on Friday.

The epicenter is in the Mojave Desert, about 10 miles (16 km) west of Searles Valley, California.

People closest to the epicenter reported feeling strong shaking. The potential for damage was light.

The Friday quake comes less than 24 hours after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit the are on Independence Day. Aftershocks measuring 4.6, 4.2, 3.8 and 3.5 followed shortly after.