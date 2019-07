× 15-year-old shot in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, NC — A 15-year-old has been shot in Greensboro, according to police.

Greensboro police officers were dispatched at 12:47 p.m. on Friday to 4809 Fewell Road in response to an aggravated assault, according to GPD news release.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old male victim, who was transported to a local hospital, police say.

The injury is reportedly non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.