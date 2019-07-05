× 14-year-old boy reported missing at Hanging Rock State Park

DANBURY, N.C. — Emergency crews are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy at Hanging Rock State Park, according to a Hanging Rock Park Ranger.

The ranger says the boy, who is described as a Hispanic male, was hiking with his mom and dad when they realized he wasn’t there between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The Danbury Fire Department and Stokes County Emergency Services are on the scene.

Around 30 staff members are searching.

This story is still developing.