14-year-old boy reported missing at Hanging Rock State Park

Posted 7:45 pm, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:52PM, July 5, 2019

Hanging Rock State Park stock photo

DANBURY, N.C. — Emergency crews are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy at Hanging Rock State Park, according to a Hanging Rock Park Ranger.

The ranger says the boy, who is described as a Hispanic male, was hiking with his mom and dad when they realized he wasn’t there between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The Danbury Fire Department and Stokes County Emergency Services are on the scene.

Around 30 staff members are searching.

This story is still developing.

Google Map for coordinates 36.398189 by -80.266807.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.