You can now buy a house on Amazon, consumers determine the most ‘patriotic’ brands and more

Posted 1:29 pm, July 4, 2019, by

In this Independence Day Money Matters, Jane King discusses Amazon which is now selling tiny houses, a new survey which looks at which brands consumers feel best embody the value of "patriotism" and a tortilla shortage at Taco Bells.

