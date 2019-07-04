‘Trying to make a living’: Greensboro woman has a message for thieves who stole from fireworks stand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro fireworks stand was robbed twice in three days.

FOX8 spoke with Mariah Mewborn who runs the stand on Lawndale Drive.

She tells FOX8 a group of kids scoped out the area, and then, in the middle of the night, rushed in and stole a bunch of fireworks.

The thefts happened Monday and Tuesday.

Mewborn says she is using the earnings to help pay off her fiancé’s student loans.

“I know everybody has their hard times and kids are kids, but you didn't steal from someone who has it all. You stole from people who are trying to just make a way, trying to make a living, trying to make an education for ourselves,” Mewborn said.

For now the team will increase their patrols.

TNT Fireworks, which owns the stand, will reimburse them for half of what was stolen.