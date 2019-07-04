Tree crashes through Trinity home during storm

TRINITY, N.C. — A Fourth of July storm caused a tree to come crashing through a home in Randolph County.

A mother and father were watching the storm from inside their house on Carriage Place in Trinity with their two daughters when they heard a loud crash.

A backyard tree came through their bedroom closet and landed on top of their back porch.

“I saw the wind and went ‘Oh no, the wind is heading towards our house,’ said homeowner Renee Leonard Kennedy. “Being a tree lover, I was like that’s not good. It was the biggest thump I have ever heard in my life. It was a major impact.”

No one was hurt, but there is a lot of cleanup ahead for this family.