Thief steals SUV with children sitting in backseat in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man stole an SUV in Burlington which two children were still sitting in the backseat, according to police.

At about 8:32 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at Academy Sports at 655 Huffman Mill Road.

According to police, a man stole a silver 2015 Ford Explorer while it was parked in the loading area in front of the store.

The SUV owner’s children — a 9-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl — were sitting in the back as the thief drove away.

The thief let the children out unharmed in the area of Forestdale Drive and Huffman Mill Road.

A witness saw the children and got them back to the parent at Academy Sports.

At about 5:45 a.m. Thursday, officers found the Ford Explorer abandoned on Trail One, near Trail Eight, in Burlington.

Police are still looking for the thief responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.