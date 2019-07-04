× One killed by South Carolina lightning strike, two others hospitalized

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — WCSC reports that Georgetown County Fire crews say one man was killed by a lightning strike on Thursday.

The victim is believed to be a man in his 40s, authorities say.

Georgetown County Battalion Chief David Geney says two other victims were transported to a local hospital where they are being held for observation.

The strike happened Thursday afternoon in a Georgetown County river, the National Weather Service says.

Authorities say the lightning strike hit a tree next to the river. Unpaved back roads and heavy rain made the area difficult for crews to reach.

Four people were reportedly unresponsive, according to the National Weather Service.

This story is still developing.