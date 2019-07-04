× Miami Dolphins player Kendrick Norton has arm amputated after car crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A football player for the Miami Dolphins was seriously injured in a car crash Thursday, WPTV reports.

The team identified the player as defensive tackle Kendrick Norton.

The crash happened near the intersection of the Dolphin Expressway and the Palmetto Expressway, according to miamiherald.com. A family friend of Norton’s said his vehicle got cut off and ended up flipping, the Miami Herald reported.

Norton’s agent tweeted Thursday that his injuries are so severe, his arm had to be amputated.

The 22-year-old played for the University of Miami where he was a three-year letterman and two-year starter.

The Dolphins said Norton was originally drafted by Carolina and the team signed him from the Panthers’ practice squad.