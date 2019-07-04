Lane closures begin Sunday night for portions of Business 40

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Drivers will have to be patient when more lanes of traffic close for more improvements to be made on the Business 40 project.

Starting Sunday night, some lanes of traffic will be closed between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway. According to NCDOT, there will be one lane closed in both directions.

“There will be no detours,” said Greta Lint, a spokeswoman with NCDOT. “Because there will still be lanes open, you’ll still be able to get there.”

Lint also said that the people who need to get to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will be able to do so.

“There will be no change,” Lint said.

NCDOT will lower the road between Cloverdale Ave. and Peters Creek Pwy and will do so lane-by-lane.

The outside lane in each direction will be the first to be worked on. This project should take around 90 days. Once completed crews will move to the inside lane.

This portion of the project will last until the first of October.