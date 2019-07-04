High Point veteran pleas for help finding missing service dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A timid dog is on the loose at the worst possible time.

"Fireworks make you anxious as is and it is hard for the pets that are out," said Javonda Mori Dit Omar.

Daisy is an 8-year-old Chihuahua-Jack Russell Terrier mix — and Omar's support dog.

"She really calms me down and she was going to be who I take with me to and from my appointments when I go to the VA," Omar said.

Javonda served seven years in the army. Last year, she had open heart surgery — and her recovery hasn't been easy.

"I had a lot of complications after my surgery," Omar said.

Including nerve damage to her right leg, making it difficult to walk and nearly impossible to chase after Daisy who slipped out of her collar.

"I'm thinking there is no way I'm going to catch up to her right now," Omar said. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, how am I going to get this dog back?'"

Daisy bolted from the yard and ran towards Habersham Road and Tuxedo Way.

"We have just no had any luck," Omar said.

Almost a month later, and this veteran is desperate to have her best friend back home.

"We miss Daisy," she said. "Please help us find Daisy."