Dog spends last days enjoying cheeseburgers after rescued from home in animal cruelty case

EDGEWATER, Fla. — A dog rescued from an allegedly cruel home was euthanized because she was too sick, WESH reports. But an animal shelter made sure her last days were good ones.

On Monday, police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Pleasant Street in Edgewater, Florida.

At the scene, officers found Ellie, a 30-pound lab mix, who was underweight, covered in fleas and bugs and covered in open wounds and scabs.

A severe shoulder injury was still bleeding, keeping Ellie from walking, according to WESH.

Rhonda Finella was arrested on suspicion of aggravated animal cruelty.

Ellie was taken to the Edgewater Animal Shelter.

On Wednesday, however, the shelter announced that the dog was too far gone.

“Unfortunately hard as we tried Ellie was far (too) sick and was suffering,” the Edgewater Animal Shelter wrote on Facebook. ” We treated her over the the past three days hoping she would rebound but she was far to weak to recover.”

After receiving donations to help Ellie, the shelter promised to move the money leftover to take care of Nova, another “medically fragile” dog, but said they would also be willing to provide refunds to donors.

“As always we appreciate your support and we are very sad that we could not help Ellie,” the shelter wrote. “Please know that her last 3 days were filled with soft blankets, cheeseburgers, doggie ice cream and love.”