Crews face house fire on Crusade Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crews defeated a house fire overnight, but not before it damaged the home.

Firefighters responded at about 11:12 p.m. Wednesday night to a home on Crusade Drive.

Crews shared a photo of the scene on Twitter at about 11:47 p.m. showing scorch marks and visible damage.

Firefighters have not determined the cause of the fire.