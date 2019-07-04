× Body of 17-year-old boy found in Badin Lake after drowning

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a 17-year-old boy was found in Badin Lake after he drowned Wednesday night, according to the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:32 p.m., deputies responded to a boat landing on Badin Lake, at the end of Old Whitney Road in New London.

The teenager was at the lake with two others when he went underwater and never came back up, deputies report.

Stanly County Rescue, Badin Fire Department, New London Fire Department and Stanly County EMS all helped the sheriff’s office search for the teenager.

Deputies say there is no indication that alcohol was a factor.

At about 8:49 p.m., crews were able to locate his body using sonar.