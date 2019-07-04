2-year-old boy abducted in Virginia; police searching for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN COUNTY, Va. — Deputies and state police are trying to find a 2-year-old boy who was abducted, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say 2-year-old Raequon Alan Ashby was taken by Jashar R. Ashby, 21.

The child is described as a white boy with curly, brown hair and blue eyes. He is 1-foot, 9-inches tall and weighs about 25 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a light blue "Paw Patrol" shirt with a dark collar, as well as red and black light-up "Paw Patrol" shoes.

The suspect, Jashar R. Ashby, is described as a black man with brown eyes and blond dreadlocks. He is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen in a purple camouflage shirt.

Jashar R. Ashby's vehicle — a red 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with the Virginia license plate VTR 8376 — was found abandoned overnight at a Warren County boat ramp.

The suspect was last seen Wednesday afternoon on the 100 block of Park Way in Front Royal, Virginia.

Anyone with information regarding the missing child or the suspect is asked to immediately call 911 or the Warren County Sheriff's Office at (540) 635-4128.