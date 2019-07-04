× 19-year-old Statesville girl reported missing, authorities are asking for the public’s help to find her

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police are looking for a 19-year-old Statesville girl who was reported missing on Monday and last seen on Saturday, according to WBTV.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding Nia Cupp.

She is described as a white female between 5’ and 5’3” tall and weighing around 140 pounds with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

Her last known locations were in the area of Alexander St/West End Avenue and around South Statesville.

If you have seen Cupp or have any information on her current whereabouts, please contact Statesville PD at (704) 878-3406.