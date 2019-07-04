× 1 child dead, 3 children critically injured and 1 missing as authorities search for Oklahoma parents

ST. LOUIS – Authorities are searching for an Oklahoma couple charged with child abuse and neglect after three of their children were found in critical condition, one child found dead, and one child missing.

On June 10, a “failure to appear” warrant was issued in Jackson County, Oklahoma for 27-year-old Hakim Mustafa Moore and 29-year-old Robin Alexander after they were charged with three counts of child abuse, one count of child neglect and one count of enabling child neglect.

Altus, Missouri authorities received information that Moore and Alexander then fled to St. Louis, where police and a U.S. Marshals Task Force are asking for the public’s help in finding them.

U.S. Marshals said three of their children are currently in state custody and are currently listed in critical condition.

Officials found the fourth child dead, and the fifth child has not been located. Authorities said the fifth child was born in a hotel room and has never received official documentation.

Both agencies are requesting the public’s help to locate these subjects and find the fifth child.

The US Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the couple’s arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).