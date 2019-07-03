‘Women to Work’ classes in Greensboro help women land the job they want

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A workshop happening this month in Greensboro is meant to help more women land the job they want.

The Women's Resource Center in Greensboro is hosting the Women to Work classes to help teach women the skills they need to enter the workforce.

The classes are for everyone ranging from a recent college graduate, someone ready to change careers or even a woman who is reentering the workforce.

A number of topics will be covered including networking, searching for a job, interview skills and resume writing. It's also mean to help build self-esteem and confidence.

"When it’s all finished and the entire thing is said and done, they tell me, 'I see the progress,'" Program Director Heath Schneck said. "I see the change in them in terms of their motivation. They’re more motivated, more empowered. Their confidence is up, and they’re ready for it."

In order to attend, you have to register for the workshop. To register, contact the program director at (336) 275-6090 ext. 223 or email Heather@womenscentergso.org

The program consists of seven classes from July 9 to July 18.