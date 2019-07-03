Winston-Salem man with cognitive impairment is missing

Posted 4:27 pm, July 3, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man went missing on Wednesday, according to a Silver Alert.

Cameron Miquel Wilson, 19, suffers from a cognitive impairment.

He went missing from 1821 Trellis Lane in Winston-Salem today at 9:00 a.m.

Wilson is 6’01” and weights 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing brown pants, a blue shirt with “Carver” on the front and light blue Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700

