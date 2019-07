× Winston-Salem Hall of Justice evacuated after police receive threat

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Hall of Justice was evacuated after a threat came in, according to police.

Police received the threat at about 1:20 p.m.

The threat was described as a general threat toward the courthouse and not specific individuals.

Police have assessed the situation but completed a full evacuation out of an abundance of caution.

Police and the fire department are continuing to investigate.