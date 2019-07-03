Uber Eats adds ‘dine-in’ option for some customers

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Uber Eats which is testing a "dine-in" option, Tesla which saw record-setting sales and fake medical videos which are taking over Facebook and YouTube.

