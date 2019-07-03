× Teenager rescues 3-year-old boy from Davie County pool in the ‘nick of time’

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — A three-year-old child was rescued in the “nick of time” after falling into a pool on the 100 block of Cecil Lane in Mocksville, according to EMS.

Davie County EMS Director Bryan Byrd said the child left the parent’s and grandparent’s sight for a few minutes when they realized he was not with them.

Someone then asked if anyone checked the pool.

That’s when a teenage member of the family who was doing yard work looked and managed to rescue the child.

The three-year-old boy coughed up water and threw up but did not need CPR.

The child was taken to the hospital.

The fire department helped the family remove the stairs to the pool. The family told EMS they plan to put a fence around the pool to make sure this never happens again.