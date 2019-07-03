× Randolph Hospital joins North Carolina State Health Plan Network

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph Hospital has signed a contract to join the North Carolina State Health Plan Network.

“Randolph Hospital is a premier facility committed to top-quality health care throughout their community,” State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell said. “We know they are the perfect partners to promote the health and wellness of thousands of our members in the heart of the Piedmont region.”

Randolph Hospital opened in 1932, is a 145-bed medical center serving Asheboro and the Randolph County area.

The hospital offers inpatient and outpatient services, including maternity, emergency, home health, intensive care, medical/surgical, rehabilitation and wellness. Services also include cancer, pulmonary and cardiac care, a diabetes center and sports medicine.

“As the only hospital within this community, it is imperative that we continue to provide critical health care services with trusted providers to plan members,” the hospital said in a news release. “As Randolph Health continues work to secure a partner, we aren’t in a position to decline anything that is advantageous for the citizens of Randolph County and for Randolph Health. While participating in the State Health Plan has a positive impact on our organization, our focus continues to be on securing a partner to ensure this community has access to local, high-quality health care.”

The North Carolina State Health Plan Network is a state health care provider for teachers, current and former lawmakers, state university and community college personnel, active and retired state employees and their dependents.

The plan reimburses health care providers for their services at Medicare rates plus an average of 82%.

“By providing higher reimbursement rates to the hospital, the State Health Plan is doing its part to provide accessible and affordable health care to state employees and retirees, as well as help financially sustain the hospital,” the Department of State Treasurer said in a news release.

North Carolina State Health Plan Network is a result of the Clear Pricing Project which was announced in 2018.